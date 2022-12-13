Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 3.3%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 16,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,055,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dutch Bros Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

