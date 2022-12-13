Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

