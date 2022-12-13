DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 4.9%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.61. 626,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,970,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

