Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $209,400.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,158.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $211,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 66,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,870. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 137.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 382,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $10,845,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

