Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $396.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.88.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
DPZ opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.06. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.