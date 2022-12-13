Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $396.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.06. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

