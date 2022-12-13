Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

