Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

Dno Asa Price Performance

Shares of Dno Asa stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

Read More

