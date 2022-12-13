DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Price Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in DMC Global by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DMC Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.