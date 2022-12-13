DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in November

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DKSH in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
DKSH Stock Performance
DKSH stock remained flat at $75.27 on Monday. DKSH has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76.
About DKSH
DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.
