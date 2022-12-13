Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.42. Diversey shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,832 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Diversey Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diversey by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diversey by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 777,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

