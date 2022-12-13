Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dino Polska from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dino Polska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $42.05 during trading on Tuesday. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

