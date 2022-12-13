Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,041 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. 12,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,538. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

