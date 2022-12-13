Dignity Gold Price Hits $2.44 on Top Exchanges (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00013731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $178.47 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.39373563 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $724.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars.

