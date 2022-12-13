Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DGII stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $309,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

