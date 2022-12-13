Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Update

Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamond Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POTN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,049. Diamond Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Diamond Wellness Company Profile

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers.

