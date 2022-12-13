Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Update

Diamond Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Diamond Wellness Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS POTN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,049. Diamond Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Diamond Wellness Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Wellness (POTN)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.