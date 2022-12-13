DeversiFi (DVF) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and $5,887.43 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00512417 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $905.06 or 0.05095933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,392.23 or 0.30360940 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

