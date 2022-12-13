Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 155 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.54 ($2.14).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 3.94 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.28 ($1.67). 25,937,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,342,336. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 180.10 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.62.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

