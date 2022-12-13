Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.47) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching €7.70 ($8.11). 3,546,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of €7.92 ($8.34). The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.