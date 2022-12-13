Dero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,718.84 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.33 million and $104,718.84 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00021632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,749.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00437404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00852471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00108281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00616028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00260458 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,110,580 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.