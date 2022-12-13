Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,397 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,743,000 after purchasing an additional 308,968 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 18.6% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

