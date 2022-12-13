Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Down 4%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.27 and last traded at $33.39. Approximately 311,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,814,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

