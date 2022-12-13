Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Raised to €64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($66.32) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($64.21) to €62.00 ($65.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($68.42) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($78.95) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($69.47) to €71.30 ($75.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

DLVHF stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $112.65.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

