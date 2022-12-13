DeepBrain Chain Price Up 44.6% This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $667,185.31 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

