Decentralized Social One Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $9.18 or 0.00051578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $96.69 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

