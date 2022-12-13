DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $5.63 Average PT from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.39. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.