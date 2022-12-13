DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $5.63 Average PT from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.39. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

