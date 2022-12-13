Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Head to Head Analysis

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 9.16% 13.49% 7.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.57 billion 7.44 $336.95 million N/A N/A Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.18 $559.65 million $0.56 12.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and Orkla ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 7 4 0 2.36 Orkla ASA 2 3 1 0 1.83

Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus target price of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Orkla ASA has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 953.39%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Davide Campari-Milano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.