Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill Purchases 47,961 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 47,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,848.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 309,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,733.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.80. 1,631,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,919. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,546,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

