DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 65.5% in November

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the November 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DatChat by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DatChat by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 140,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DATS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 82 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,184. DatChat has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

