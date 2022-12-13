DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $3.42 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00019880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and approximately $145,768.11 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,951,106 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.56747409 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $394,036.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

