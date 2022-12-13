DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $110.48 million and $677,140.08 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00518209 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05058102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.83 or 0.30703891 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

