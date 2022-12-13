Dai Trading 0% Lower This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.86 billion and $169.00 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,859,429,929 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

