CyberDragon Gold Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $67,183.48 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00513605 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.10 or 0.05064444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.54 or 0.30431343 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

