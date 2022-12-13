CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 4.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

