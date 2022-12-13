CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

