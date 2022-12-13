CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.38 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $339.89 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00778594 USD and is up 11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $536.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

