Curve DAO Token Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $324.93 million and approximately $33.44 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

