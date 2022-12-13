Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Trading Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers traded as low as $134.60 and last traded at $134.72. 582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 343,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.27.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

