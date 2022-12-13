Crypterium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $263,166.08 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $263,166.08 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,802,731 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

