Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $18.46. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 2,355 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a market cap of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

