Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.57 Per Share

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 165.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Shares of CCI opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 44.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 99.7% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

