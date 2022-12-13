Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £137.12 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy bought 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,856 ($84.11) per share, with a total value of £137.12 ($168.22).
Croda International Stock Performance
CRDA stock traded up GBX 179.12 ($2.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,009.12 ($85.99). 359,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,047. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($71.92) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($128.88). The stock has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,747.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,744.08.
About Croda International
