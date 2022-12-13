Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £137.12 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy bought 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,856 ($84.11) per share, with a total value of £137.12 ($168.22).

Croda International Stock Performance

CRDA stock traded up GBX 179.12 ($2.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,009.12 ($85.99). 359,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,047. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($71.92) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($128.88). The stock has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,351.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,747.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,744.08.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

