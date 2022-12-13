Critical Comparison: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) vs. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sharing Economy International and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 250.61%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 3.97 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 91.94 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -4.49

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

