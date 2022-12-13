Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has CHF 3.60 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.