Credit Suisse Group Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LRCDF stock remained flat at $24.73 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

