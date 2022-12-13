Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.13. 1,651,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vontier by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.