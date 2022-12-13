Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €67.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($70.53) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HEN3 stock traded down €1.42 ($1.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €66.20 ($69.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,541 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €64.86 and its 200-day moving average is €63.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($136.47).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

