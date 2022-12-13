Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:CREX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,216. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Creative Realities had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
