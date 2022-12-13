Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Creative Realities Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CREX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,216. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Creative Realities had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

About Creative Realities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

