Cowen Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $264.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.