Cowen Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,397 shares of company stock worth $3,335,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.