Covenant Price Down 18.7% This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $124.09 million and approximately $48,654.59 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00010342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars.

